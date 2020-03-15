Following new recommendations released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today, Governor Mike Parson released the following statement regarding mass gatherings or large community events in Missouri.

“As we are all aware, concerns over COVID-19 continue to grow across the state and the nation. In accordance with CDC recommendations, my administration and I strongly urge the cancellation or suspension of public gatherings of 50 individuals or more with the exception of educational institutions, daycare facilities, and business operations,” Governor Parson said. “We encourage local governments and health agencies to provide the same guidance. To protect our elderly citizens and those with underlying medical conditions, we would ask them to avoid public gatherings as much as possible.”

“We ask that facilities that attract large concentrations of senior citizens to strongly consider restrictions and closures, in consultation with health authorities, to protect those most vulnerable to this virus,” Governor Parson continued. “We encourage schools to follow CDC guidelines and consult with local health care providers and public health authorities as decisions are made on whether to keep school in session.”

“I want to emphasize that we are all in this together. Missouri continues to work closely with both federal and local officials in order to maximize coordination and tailor our response appropriately. It takes all of us at the local, state, and federal level along with neighbors, families, and fellow citizens to use common sense and personal responsibility to work through these tough times and protect the health and safety of all Missourians,” Governor Parson concluded.

To view the latest CDC guidance on mass gatherings and large community events, click here.

For more information, visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus.

You may also call the DHSS hotline at 877-435-8411 for questions regarding COVID-19 in Missouri.