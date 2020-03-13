Tuesday, March 10 was the country’s second “Super Tuesday” where a number of states held their Primary Elections.

North Dakota was one of those states.

In North Dakota the Primary Elections were held in the party caucuses, called "firehouse" caucuses, where voters stopped in, voted and were able to leave, much like in the General Election.

The Devils Lake Democratic Caucus was held at the Holiday Inn Express from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Devils Lake Republican Caucus was held in the Gathering Place of City Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m.

No voting took place at the Courthouse or Memorial Building for the Primary. The General Election takes place in November.