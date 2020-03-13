Email your event details to BrookfieldEvents8253@gmail.com.

Ongoing

The Brookfield Area Community Chest is beginning its 24th Annual Fund Drive.

Charities may pick up applications at the Brookfield Public Library, or contact the BACC, PO Box 563, Brookfield, MO, 64628. Applications need to be sent by March 31.

March 16

Brookfield Community Forum: 12 p.m., at the Lavon Burris Center. Call 660-258-7255 for more information.

March 17

PIECEMAKERS Quilt Guild meeting, 19th Annual: 6 p.m., at Trinity Methodist Church, Brookfield. Email lindaquigley@sbcglobal.net for more information.

March 19

Linn County Republican Women: Dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m. at Center Stage at C&T Grill in Marceline. Call 670-349-9596 for more information.

March 21

Trivia Night Benefiting the Animal Shelter of Linn County: Dinner at 6 p.m., trivia at 7 p.m., at the Brookfield Elks Club. RSVP no later than March 13. Call 660-734-4860 or 660-258-8432 for more information.

Meadville Youth Group Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser: 5- 7 p.m., at Meadville United Freewill donation. Call 816-804-9761 for more information.

PIECEMAKERS Quilt Guild, 19th Annual, Quilt Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Trinity Fellowship Hall, Brookfield. Free admission. Quilts accepted March 20 and 21.

Email lindaquigley@sbcglobal.net for more information.

March 23

MOMS BREAKING THE SILENCE presents KEVIN HINES: 6 p.m. Hines is a survivor, storyteller, filmmaker, global speaker, best-selling author, mental health advocate. This is a free vent, at the Locust Creek Events Center, Brookfield. Book signing follows. Call 660-734-0184 for more information.

March 24

Brookfield City Council Meeting: 6 p.m, City Hall. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

March 26

Brookfield Elementary McTeacher’s Night. Brookfield McDonalds: 4-7 p.m., 20% of food sales goes to the educational needs of Brookfield Elementary School students. Teachers will be serving. Call 660-258-3377 for more information.

March 28

Black Light Bingo Bash: Doors open at 5 p.m., at the Brookfield Eagles. Call 660-258-5620 for more information.

4 Moms Trivia Night Event: 6 p.m., at Scotty’s Auction Service, Macon.

Call 660-734-0184 for more information.

April 1

North Central YMCA Youth Summer Sports Registration begins: Track & Field (7-16 yrs), Basketball (3rd – 12th grade, pre-formed teams only) Call 660-258-2388 for more information.

April 6

Linn County Democratic Committee meeting: 7:30 p.m., Linn County Democratic Committee is hosting a county-wide mass meeting at the South Eagle Church, in Brookfield. Delegate selection for Democratic Presidential primary. For more information, contact 670-258-216.

April 12

“EGG MY YARD!!! Easter Eggs with candy and toys, hidden in your own yard, Easter Morning. Linn County Recovery Outreach. Call Leslee Smith or Dustin Ciboci for more information.

Celebrate Recovery is held at 5:30 p.m., every Tuesday at the Assembly of God Church in Marceline.

