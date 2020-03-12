Missouri's second "presumptive positive" coronavirus case has been reported.

Gov. Mike Parson will be coming to Springfield at 6 p.m. Thursday to give a press conference alongside Springfield Mayor Ken McClure and local health department director Clay Goddard.

Local health department officials said at noon Thursday that three tests for COVID-19 had been submitted to laboratories after people who had traveled somewhere with reported cases of the virus or who had been exposed to confirmed cases of the disease were exhibiting symptoms.

The presumptive positive comes days after a 20-year-old woman in St. Louis who had recently returned from studying abroad in hard-hit Italy tested positive for COVID-19.

Goddard has been urging locals to take precautions to avoid contracting and spreading the coronavirus, mainly washing hands with soap and water.

Goddard urged anyone feeling sick to stay home from work, school or other large gatherings like church.

The health department has also released a list of preventative steps people can take to prevent the spread of the virus.

Those include:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a face mask, which says face masks should be used by people who show symptoms to prevent the spread of disease to others. Face masks are also crucial for care workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings.