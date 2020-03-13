Lorraine Moore, fifth grade teacher at Oak Ridge Intermediate, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week.

Lorraine Moore, fifth grade teacher at Oak Ridge Intermediate, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Loraine has spent her time making sure she gets “it” right for her kids. The passion and love she has for the students is what every parent deserves for their child. Her lessons are developed with high engagement activities that cause students to think deeply about their learning. Mrs. Moore uses questions that require students to collaborate and justify their thoughts. She continues to seek new ideas and strategies because she knows the impact she has on her student’s learning. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.