On the 10th of March 2020 at the School of the Osage Upper Elementary School, the Knights of Columbus had an Award Presentation for the 1st, 2nd & 3rd place winners for the Knight of Columbus Annual Poster Contest for Substance Abuse.

Winners of this Substance Abuse Poster Contest are as follows:

Drugs Awareness, ages 8-11:

1st, Sabastien Hovey

2nd, Avery Sperling

3rd, Sarah Morgan

Alcohol Awareness, ages 8-11:

1st, Macaily Brown

2nd, Kathleen Spriggs

3rd, Delaney Hague