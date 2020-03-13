A number of one-of-a-kind real estate listings have been popping up around the lake. Could you be the next owner?

A Piece of History

When Pat Crumby purchased just over 23 acres outside of Camdenton in the late 1970s she had no idea she had become the owner of one of the Lake’s most famous landmarks. At the time, Crumby was buying all kinds of property to invest in at Lake of the Ozarks.

While Crumby lived in Kansas City full-time where she had started a computer business, the family had a Lake home where they would spend long weekends. So it wasn’t unusual for her to purchase property both in the city and at the Lake.

The 23.5 acre lot on 2,757 feet of lakefront was hard to pass up. The property has a view like no other. Located at the junction of the Niangua and Osage Arms of the Lake, at the 31-mile marker, you can see for miles — and over the years many people have come to this spot to enjoy the view.

Locals call it Lover’s Leap. Legend has it that two Indian lovers jumped to their death after being confronted by Indian braves who were trying to take the maiden prisoner. A newspaper article telling the full story was printed in 1879. Some say it’s only folklore, but the name stuck and it has been a local landmark ever since.

It was made even more famous when Netflix’s series Ozark was filmed at Lake of the Ozarks, Crumbly said producers leased the property from her to film at the location, which can be seen in the trailer as well as in the first episode.

Crumby is now 85 years old and lives in Alabama. A few years ago she started selling off properties to “get rid of things.” Lover’s Leap is the only property she has at the Lake left. It’s listed with Baird & Associates / Tammy Baird with Keller Williams Lake of the Ozarks Realty for $999,000 — just waiting for the right buyer to come along.

Island Living

Ever dreamed of owning your own private island? Well, now you can. And not just any island — one of very few found on Lake of the Ozarks.

On the 26-mile marker, Hawk Island is 900 feet from Margaritaville, 670 from shore, and is undeveloped so the possibilities are endless. Not only can you have your own 4.3-acre secluded oasis, two other parcels of land on the mainland comes with it.

Located off of Route KK in the heart of Osage Beach, the two other parcels are a total of 9.8 acres and also have waterfront access for a combined total of more than 3,000 feet of lakefront property. That’s nearly half a mile of pristine shoreline. The island is one of three private islands on the Lake that remains undeveloped.

The property is listed by Team Andy Gibson for $6.5 million.

Luxury Lakefront

If you’ve been coming to the Lake for a while, you are likely to remember the favorite hotspot of many, Shooters 21. For more than 20 years it was home to the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, the place where it all began, but when the iconic waterbar closed down many were left wondering what would come of it.

A developer purchased the property in 1999, tore down Shooters and planned to build condominiums at the location. Unfortunately the market started to turn and the city denied the permit so plans stalled.

In 2017 O'Sullivan Development purchased the property and decided to build custom, luxury homes. Owner Sean O’Sullivan has been developing properties at the Lake since 1994. He owns six subdivisions all over the Lake area.

A 15-acre gated subdivision, Shooters Paradise 21 has 25 oversized lots where luxury lakefront homes start at $999,000 and offshore homes start at $459,000. Located at the 21.5-mile marker, with new construction at the Lake on the rise, combined with the nostalgic Shooters name, these lots are going fast. So far 10 have sold, with only four waterfront lots left.

O’Sullivan says this development is the largest lakefront high-end project of its kind at the Lake. Its prime location (by land and water), Lake view and nostalgia are what makes it one-of-a-kind. Now the same families who spent time making memories at Shooters 21 are having homes built there for their kids and grandkids to enjoy.