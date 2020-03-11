Lake Regional Health System’s 13th Annual Fun Run/Walk is Saturday, May 2, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Registration is open now at lakeregional.com/funrun. All proceeds benefit the Lake Regional Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation department.

Lake Regional Health System’s 13th Annual Fun Run/Walk is Saturday, May 2, at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Registration is open now at lakeregional.com/funrun. All proceeds benefit the Lake Regional Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation department.

Check-in begins at 7 a.m. in parking lot A near the hospital’s main entrance. The 5K Run begins at 8 a.m. and will follow a course from the hospital down Osage Beach Parkway. The Fun Walk will start immediately after the run begins.

Chris Cakes of St. Louis will provide a $5 all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. Serving will begin at 8 a.m., and the breakfast is free to paid run/walk participants as well as children 5 years old and younger.

The race will use chip timing. Medals will be awarded to the top male and female runners in the following age divisions: 12 and under; 13 through 18; 19 through 29; 30 through 39; 40 through 49; 50 through 59; and 60 and older. The registration fee is $30 for all runners and walkers.

The registration fee includes a tech T-shirt, guaranteed for participants who register on or before Friday, April 17. Registered participants also receive a free pancake breakfast. Online registration and printable registration forms are available at lakeregional.com/funrun or by contacting Lake Regional Community Outreach at 573-348-8222.

Lake Regional’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program is certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. Cardiopulmonary rehabilitation services are available at Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach, as well as at Lake Regional’s cardiopulmonary rehab clinics in Camdenton, Eldon, Lake Ozark and Laurie. To learn more about the comprehensive cardiovascular care available at Lake Regional, visit lakeregional.com/HeartCare.