Local grocery chains across the county are seeing a shortage of toilet paper and other cleaning products as COVID-19 continues to spread. The shortage has made it's way to the lake and multiple chain stores are seeing the lack of resources. Here are some of the store stock statuses so far:

Eldon Walmart - Out of toilet paper. Store reps say they will probably get a shipment in tonight.

Woods in Lake Ozark - Store reps say they are doing fine on paper products. However, stock is low or out of clorox sanitizing wipes. Their warehouse is out of stock and there is no certainty when they will have any available. The store have ordered 10 or 12 cases of hand sanitizer.



Camdenton Walmart: PR relations released this statement:



“We continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus situation globally and are closely following official recommendations while working with our suppliers to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions. Providing customers with the products they want, and need remains our focus.”

-Casey Staheli, Senior Manager, National Media Relations, Corporate Communications

Osage Beach Walmart - The store is currently out of toilet paper, rubbing alcohol and some cleaning products.

At this time, residents should take the necessary steps to avoid being without these goods. Determine a back-up option for toilet paper and wash your hands with soap and water. Hand sanitizer is less effective than regular hot soap and water for cleaning germs. Hand sanitizer should only be used when no water and soap is available.

Stay safe!