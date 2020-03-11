Local competitive cheerleading team “Icons” has been invited to compete in the national championships hosted at Walt Disney World. Show Me Athletics is an All Star Cheerleading facility founded by Lance Marriott and Daniel Persing, located in Osage Beach.

Local competitive cheerleading team “Icons” has been invited to compete in the national championships hosted at Walt Disney World. Show Me Athletics is an All Star Cheerleading facility founded by Lance Marriott and Daniel Persing, located in Osage Beach. Icons, their Junior Level 2 competitive team, have been invited to compete in the D2 Summit National Championship hosted at Walt Disney World in May. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for 13 local athletes.

This non-school affiliated team consists of three boys and 10 girls ranging in age from 10 to 14. Most of the athletes of the Icons have been involved with competitive cheerleading for five or more years.

In their season premiere, the teams have performed at Athletic Championships in Saint Louis; America’s Best and KC Live in Kansas City; Champion Spirit Group in Schaumburg, Ill.; Cheersport in Atlanta; NCA in Dallas, and Athletic Championships in Tulsa.

Icons also performed an exhibition at the Norm Stewart Classic in Columbia, MO for the American Cancer Society.

In January, Icons received a Wildcard Bid to compete at the D2 Summit National Championships in Orlando Fla., at Disney’s Wide World of Sports this May, an invitation only event.

In order to receive the bid to compete at Disney, Icons had to place first in their division, and did so at KC Live in Kansas City, where they were the second highest scoring Level 2 team in the competition.

This is a remarkable achievement for a first year program and to be invited to this prestigious event is incredible as well.

All Star Cheerleading is a competition sport that involves athletes performing a two-and-a-half minute routine composed of tumbling, stunting, pyramids, dance, and cheer segments.

This routine is performed and scored against other competitive teams at various local, regional, national, and worldwide competitions.

Currently, Show Me Athletics has three competitive teams: Premiere, Youth Level 1, ages 7 to 11; Icons, Junior Level 2, ages 9 to 14; and Fame, Senior Level 3, ages 11 to 18. We currently male and female athletes featured in our program.

Follow their journey to Disney: Show Me Athletics on Facebook and Instagram, @WeAreShowMe on Twitter, and www.showmeathletics.org. For more information, call 573-658-9678.