The city of Lake Ozark has announced it is in full support of the Bagnell Dam Strip Association’s decision to continue with the 36th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Saturday in Lake Ozark.

Via Lake Ozark Press Release:

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. along Bagnell Dam Blvd.

City officials and BDSA officials have discussed the issue and certainly respect concerns about the coronavirus, but feel it’s in the best interests of the community and its visitors that the iconic parade go on as scheduled.

That being said, the city and BDSA encourage parade goers and participants to take precautions as outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

The BDSA sponsors the parade with the city’s blessing each year.