Camdenton Mayor John McNabb has helped State Fair Community College’s Upward Bound students and staff celebrate the 34th anniversary of National TRIO Day. On Feb. 25, Mayor McNabb signed a proclamation declaring Saturday, Feb. 29, as National TRIO Day in the city of Camdenton.

Camdenton Mayor John McNabb has helped State Fair Community College’s Upward Bound students and staff celebrate the 34th anniversary of National TRIO Day. On Feb. 25, Mayor McNabb signed a proclamation declaring Saturday, Feb. 29, as National TRIO Day in the city of Camdenton.

The Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 established three federally funded programs designed to provide a wide range of services to help eligible students “progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs.” The term “TRIO” was coined with the creation of the first three programs established by the legislation - Upward Bound, Talent Search and Student Support Services.

SFCC saw the need for an Upward Bound (UB) program at Camdenton and Eldon high schools. Consequently, SFCC UB staff, working with the high schools’ administrators and principals, applied for the grant to serve those students. The college has hosted an Upward Bound (UB) program at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia for 17 years and a Student Support Services program on the Sedalia campus for 20 years.

In 2017, SFCC’s application resulted in a $1.5 million grant from the United States Department of Education to implement the UB program over the next five years to serve Camdenton and Eldon high school students. The purpose of UB is to provide free academic support and experiences to eligible high school students (grades 9-12) that will help them graduate and prepare them for a post-secondary program. To be eligible, students must be first-generation college-bound in their household, at risk for academic failure or meet an income guideline defined annually by the federal government.

The Lake of the Ozarks UB serves 60 students between the two schools. Participants receive free services such as supplemental instruction, academic advising, cultural activities and trips, ACT preparation, financial aid and literacy workshops, college admission assistance, and opportunities to participate in service learning projects. In the summer, UB students get to experience college life by living in SFCC’s Residence Hall and attending classes. Students who complete the summer session can also participate in an out-of-state cultural trip that includes additional college visits, tours and more.

Mayor McNabb, along with SFCC Upward Bound students and staff, signed the National TRIO Day proclamation in recognition of the tremendous positive affect these programs have had not only on individuals but also on the nation’s economy and cultural wellbeing. According to the Council for Opportunity in Education, today more than 1,000 colleges, universities and community agencies host more than 2,800 TRIO projects that serve more than 800,000 young people and adults of all racial and ethnic backgrounds.