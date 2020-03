The Greenview Elks Lodge No. 2857 is pleased to announce award winners for the 2019-20 season.

The Greenview Elks Lodge No. 2857 is pleased to announce award winners for the 2019-20 season. Pictured left to right are Ben Kates, Elk Member of the year, Leading Knight Anna Emerson, Officer of the year and Bill Lutman, Exalted Ruler. The winners were chosen based on their contributions to the Lodge and the community.