Emmy wants to tell you about the upcoming Animals Best Friends Spring Garage Sale. ABF is having their sale Saturday, March 28, at the National Guard Armory building, 2323 S. Crysler in Independence.

It is time to clean out your basement, closets, attics and sheds. Bring items you no longer want or use to the National Guard Armory building on Thursday, March 26, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Volunteers will be there to accept your items and give you tax receipts if you need them.

There are a few exceptions, ABF no longer takes the following items for their sale: clothing, shoes, computers, TVs, large appliances, mattresses and large exercise equipment.

ABF will take items like: dishes, Christmas and other holiday décor, mirrors, lamps, frames, linens, small furniture, bric-a-brac, tools, garden implements, garden décor, pet beds and crates, pots and pans, and other household items.

Emmy is a sweet little girl who is a four-month-old terrier mix. She has a sweet personality and is a smart girl. Emmy has a beautiful black, white and brown coat. This puppy would love to have a family of her very own. ABF would prefer placing her in a home with a fenced yard.

Please come to our garage sale and see what you can find. There is usually a large variety of items to choose from. You never know what kind of treasure you might discover.

If you are looking for a wonderful dog to join your family and think that Emmy might be a good fit, please go to our website and complete an application. Animals Best Friends appreciates all the support they receive from the community.