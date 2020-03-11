The Camdenton Speech and Debate team regained the MSHSAA South-Central District title. The tournament was held at West Plains High School on March 6-7, 2020.

The Camdenton Speech and Debate team regained the MSHSAA South-Central District title. The tournament was held at West Plains High School on March 6-7, 2020. Twenty-one schools competed in the district tournament. Camdenton took first overall Sweepstakes, 1st Debate Sweepstakes, and 2nd Speech Sweepstakes. This was the 13th time since 1998 that Camdenton has claimed the District title!

Individual Results:

Jacob Curley-1st, United States Extemporaneous Speaking-State Qualifier

Tommy Garagnani and Aiden Risner-1st Policy Debate-State Qualifier

Maile Huffman-1st Dramatic Interpretation-State Qualifier

Aiden Risner-2nd Foreign Extemporaneous Speaking-State Qualifier

Dylan Frey and Joshua Curley-2nd Policy Debate

Jacob Curley and Simon Miller-3rd Public Forum Debate

Lexi Jones-3rd Lincoln-Douglas Debate

Lexi-Jones-4th Storytelling

Lexi Jones-5th Original Oratory

Jacob Curley-5th Radio Speaking