The Camdenton High School Science Research program just returned from the Missouri regional Junior Science Engineering and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) held at the University of Missouri - Columbia. Based on the quality of paper submissions more than 100 students from around the state were invited to attend. Of those, a total of 25 students were selected to present their research within five categories. Students from the Camdenton High School research program represented nearly half of all those students selected to attend (12 out of the 25). Further, students from the CHS research program were selected as winners of three of the five categories. Each of the five students selected presented their research during the final day of the event to determine who will represent the state of Missouri, at the National JSHS event in Norfolk, VA (April 15 - 18). Hannah Rogers was announced as the top research project in MO. Irelyn Meckley was given third place and Emma Price was given fourth place overall. Both Hannah and Irelyn were awarded scholarships to any US university as a result of their achievements.