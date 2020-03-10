The Lake Arts Council will present the Lake Arts Variety Showcase on April 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the Little Theater in the Camdenton Middle School. Well-known local educator and performer Diane Oltman, now in her fifteenth year of directing the program, has assembled an excellent mix of singers, poets, actors, and instrumentalists to entertain Lake residents and guests.

The Lake Arts Council will present the Lake Arts Variety Showcase on April 4 at 7:00 p.m. at the Little Theater in the Camdenton Middle School. Well-known local educator and performer Diane Oltman, now in her fifteenth year of directing the program, has assembled an excellent mix of singers, poets, actors, and instrumentalists to entertain Lake residents and guests.

Over the past two decades, the Variety Showcase has become a highly anticipated event for performers and audiences alike. The level of talent at the Lake is well known, but audiences are delighted to discover the wide range of performance styles and genres.

This year’s performers include recognized names and newcomers. Elena Neal, Ariana Neal, Lori Ann Stuckmeyer, Carolyn Thompson, Beth Torimino, Shay Torimino, William Foglesong, Yetta McConnell, Debbie Joy, Emily Mensendiek Octet, Tiffany Vierra, Sadie Dean, Dena Dean, Ronnie Cramer, the brass duet of Christy Pond and Darrin McDermont, and Larry Williams will share time on stage. Other performers may join the cast if their schedules permit.

Recognized for her many acting roles in community theater, including the Lake Area Performing Arts Guild, several community theater groups in Iowa and Illinois, as well as directing musicals for the Lebanon Community Theatre, Diane Oltman has taught vocal music in public school and has directed junior high, high school and church choirs. Through the years, she has instructed many students in private lessons.

With the annual Variety Showcase ever in the back of her mind, she seeks out new talent throughout the year. She takes great pleasure in developing the format for the program with many variables each year.

The doors will open at 6:15 p.m.

The talent showcase is sponsored in part by the Missouri Arts Council.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students (kindergarten thru grade 12, children 5 and under--free) and may be purchased at the door, by telephoning the Lake Arts Council at 573-964-6366, or by emailing the following address: administrator@artsatthelake.com.