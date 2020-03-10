This past weekend was busy for Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, responding to 25 emergencies.

On Saturday, March 7, 2020, MCFPD responded to 10 emergencies. Along with the 4 emergencies in the Fire District, MCFPD also responded to assist Osage Beach Fire Protection District with 2 emergencies, Lake Ozark Fire Protection District with an emergency, Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District with an emergency, Northwest Fire Protection District with an emergency and Stoutland Fire Department with an emergency.

On Sunday, March 8, 2020, MCFPD responded to 15 emergencies. Along with the 12 emergencies in the Fire District, MCFPD also responded to assist Osage Beach Fire Protection District with 2 emergencies, and Northwest Fire Protection District with an emergency.

Due to the high winds and low humidity over the weekend, most of the emergencies in the Fire District were natural cover fires. On Sunday, the numerous natural cover fires that emergency personnel worked were mainly in the Southwest portion of the Fire District in the areas of State Road D, Dry Hollow Road, Valley Crest Road and Spencer Creek. The approximate acreage involved with all of the natural cover fires is estimated to be 600 acres. At this time it does not appear that the natural cover fires damages any structures and there were no injuries reported. There was some construction equipment in a field off of Dry Hollow Road that was damage and/or destroyed by a natural cover fire.

MCFPD would like to sincerely thank all of our mutual aid departments that assisted us on Sunday with the numerous emergencies. Osage Beach Fire Protection District, Lake Ozark Fire Protection District and the Camden County Sherriff’s Office are some of the great departments that we rely on when we endure large or multiple emergency incidents. It is just a great demonstration of neighbors helping neighbors.

I would like to remind the residents in the Mid-County Fire Protection District to call the Fire District burn notification line at 573-346-3262 before you burn. This is for your safety, for the safety of your neighbors and for the safety of our emergency personnel.