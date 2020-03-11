Looking for something fun to do to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Here are several events being held this week across the lake.

Irish Party

When: March 11

Where: Sunrise Beach Community Center

An Irish Ceiligh will be held at the Sunrise Beach Community Center (15133 North Hwy 5) in Sunrise Beach. This Irish Ceiligh, complete with a full Irish dinner of corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Irish soda bread and dessert, will include Irish music, an Irish comedian, Irish singer, Irish poetry and dancers from Steps Dance Studio. Hosted by the Sunrise Beach Little Theatre. BYOB allowed. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. with entertainment starting at 7 p.m. Admission to the Ceiligh will be $15. Reservations by March 9 are required.

For reservations call Jo at 309-230-2554. For additional information call 573-374-0374.

36th annual Lake of the Ozarks St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: March 14, 1 p.m.

Where: Bagnell Dam Blvd./Bagnell Dam Strip

It’s one of the largest parades at the Lake! Deck the whole family out in green, grab the lawn chairs and head out to Bagnell Dam Strip for an afternoon of family fun watching the various floats, cars, motorcycles and yes even boats as they make trip along the Strip. And who knows you might even score some candy!

If you want to enter a float, you have until March 9 to register. Otherwise, plan on coming early to find a spot to park and watch the parade. Bagnell Dam will close down about 12:45 p.m. and reopen around 3 p.m. Traffic going and coming from HH will be allowed to cross over onto Route 242 during gaps in the parade.

* Information provided by www.lakestpatsparade.com

St. Patrick’s Water Parade

When: March 14

Where: Starting at Captain Ron’s

Gas up the boat and put up some decorations for the annual water parade. Sponsored by the Lake West Chamber of Commerce, participants meet at Captain Ron’s for the blessing of the fleet at 9:30 p.m. and take off at 10 a.m. to participating stops on the water.

A prize for the best decorated boat and a raffle drawing will be held.

If you don’t have a boat, get a ticket to ride on board the Tropic Island or Celebration yachts for $30/person.

10th annual Pub Crawl

When: March 14

Where: Businesses in Laurie, Greenview & Sunrise Beach

Want to stay on dry land? Celebrate the holiday at more than a dozen west side businesses with food and drink specials, and entertainment all night long. To ride the bus, purchase a $10 wristband and hop on for transportation to and from 14 different bars/restaurants and six lodging establishments.

* Information provided by www.lakewestchamber.com

It will be a green weekend in Camdenton as the newly established business collective Camdenton Crossroads will be hosting their first community event Lucky Days. Rebecca Christiansen, Crossroads leader and A Pinch of Happiness owner, describes Camdenton Crossroads as a focus group of local businesses with the objective of working together to better the business opportunities in town.

4. 1st Annual Camdenton Lucky Days

When: March 13-14

Where: Camdenton

Lucky Days will be looking to bring some St. Patrick's Day festivities to the Camdenton Square. To achieve this, local businesses involved with Camdenton Crossroads will be hosting a number of fun and green themed activities for attendees. Christiansen says that some examples include Ozarkland making custom fudge and Studio 27 hosting a succulent planting event. Weather permitting, Christiansen says there will also be “leprechaun footprints” leading all over the Square.

For anyone attending, be sure to grab a fill-out form and try to find pictures of Lucky the Leprechaun at each registered business. Anyone who turns in a filled out form will be able to put their name in a drawing for a $25 Camdenton Crossroads gift card, usable at any registered business.

Christiansen says that it’s exciting to finally get one of the collective’s ideas off the ground and showcase their goals to the community. She says that working alongside the city and the local chamber of commerce has gone great. She says it’s been a huge success getting the businesses involved to work towards a common goal of promoting business within Camdenton.

“We want to draw people here to Camdenton and bring back some of that hometown feel,” Christiansen said.

Lucky Days will be taking place around Camdenton on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14 for most of the day during regular business hours.