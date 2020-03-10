Working in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Transportation, the city of Lake Ozark will begin the process of relocating water and sewer lines in the vicinity of the interchange at Highway 54 and and W Road this month.

The work by the city will coincide with the highway improvement project that is already underway. Aldermen recently approved a contract with M&M Landscaping and Constructing of Eugene to relocate water and sewer lines between W Road and the entrance to Willmore Lane. The relocate project is expected to begin this month at a cost of $267,085, with some of the total to be reimbursed by MoDOT.

Public Works Director Matt Michalik said the project will include relocating:

•605 feet of 10-inch water main

•850 feet of 8-inch sewer force main

•480 feet of 2-inch sewer force main

The new lines will be encased in a 20-inch steel casing.

Also included is the relocation of two fire hydrant assemblies.

Interchange

The new interchange will replace the only remaining signalized intersection of Route 54 between Kingdom City and Camdenton. The project will consist of the construction of two new bridges on Route 54, three roundabouts, grading and paving to incorporate the intersections of Route 54, Business Route 54, W Road and Osage Hills Road.

Emery Sapp and Sons submitted the low bid of $9,711,377. Work on the interchange is expected to take two years to complete.

The project is necessary to increase the safety of the Route 54 and Route W intersection and reduce traffic accidents, according to MoDOT.

The most recent data shows that 32 crashes took place during the last five years at that intersection. The new interchange will replace the existing signaled intersection in an effort to increase traffic safety and improve traffic flow.