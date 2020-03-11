It’s the most anticipated parade of the year …. Lake Ozark’s annual St. Pat’s Parade is, without a doubt, a local favorite for locals and visitors.

It’s the most anticipated parade of the year …. Lake Ozark’s annual St. Pat’s Parade is, without a doubt, a local favorite for locals and visitors. Headlining the 2020 parade will be Alan Sullivan leading the festivities as the grand marshall. Sullivan is well-known around the lake area for his involvement in various community events. Sullivan was born and raised right here at the lake and spent years working for Ameren Missouri at the Bagnell Dam Power Plant after obtaining his degree from the University of Missouri in Rolla, now known as Missouri S&T.

Sullivan may be best known for his volunteers efforts during the annual shoreline cleanup campaigns and the Crossover Christian Music Festival.

The parade gets underway on Sat., Mar., 14 at 1:00 p.m..

There will be a slight change for participants this year in the interest of public safety. The distribution of candy during the parade will be streamlined to help protect the thousands of youngsters – and some adults – from being injured.

Parade participants will no longer be allowed to throw candy from their vehicles or floats. Candy can be handed out by participants walking alongside the floats and vehicles – throwing will be discouraged. The intent is to keep pedestrians a safe distance from the moving vehicles.