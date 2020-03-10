Two issues on the April election ballot could change the dynamics of the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District depending on the outcome of the election.

The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District will have two items on the ballot for the April 7 election, both having to do with the district’s board of directors.

The first item on the ballot will be the election of a director on the District’s Board. Director Denise Dill is running for re-election, she is being challenged by Rick Butler. The term for the board seat will be six years.

Dill was first appointed to the SBFPD board in 2016. In 2018, her position on the board was challenged by a since she had not been elected. She retained her seat on the board running in 2019.

The second item on the ballot is Proposition B. Proposition B is a measure asking for approval to increase the number of board members for the district from a three (3) member board to a five (5) member board. An increased number of board members will provide for a more diverse representation of the residents on the Board of Directors as well as ensure quorums are more easily obtained for District business to proceed. If the measure passes, elections for the two new seats will be held during the April 2021 election with the new candidates being sworn into their new office at the April 2021 meeting of the Board of Directors.

The district has had multiple issues over the last several years that have resulted in ongoing disagreements between the 3-member board. The discontent with a member of the board is what lead to the resignation for the former chief in 2018.