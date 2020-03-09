For my generation, there were three children we all knew. Their names were Dick and Jane and Sally. They had a dog named Spot. Their lives played out in the pages of a series of primers. Dick and his sisters were basically boring. Their make-believe lives had little to connect with the reality of being a Baby Boomer child, growing up in the 1960's.

What I didn't yet know as my classmates and I honed our skills with sentences like See Spot. See Spot Run, was that writer John Hershey had already questioned the series in a Life magazine article in the mid-1950's.

The article posed the question, "Why can't Johnny read?" and wondered why children couldn't learn from someone with a rich imagination, like Dr. Suess. At the time, Dr. Suess - the pen name of Theodor Suess Geisel - had already published several children's books including And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street and Horton Hatches An Egg. The article prompted the head of Houghton Mifflin's educational division to invite Suess over to dinner and ask him to write a book with simple words, something that might entertain and teach children to read.

Geisel thought it would be simple but it took a year and a half to complete The Cat In The Hat, which uses 236 words to tell a story. Once it was published in 1957, the book began encroaching into Dick and Jane and Sally's territory.

Although we were still using those primers when I started school, at home, my mother introduced us to Suess' works. She and my dad read the books to us but before long, I was reading them myself. Horton the elephant who advanced from hatching an egg to hearing a Who was a favorite, so much so that my mother could recite Horton Hatches An Egg from memory to entertain on long car trips.

One of his later books, Oh, The Places You'll Go came along long after I was an adult but it soon became a popular graduation gift. One quote, from which I take my title of this week's column, that stuck with me is this, "“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.”

Those words resonate. I learned to read early in a family of readers. The books of Dr. Suess were just a few of those that engaged, entertained and inspired me. Those words are a sort of motto for me because I agree, the more that you read, the more that you know.

Dr. Suess - who wasn't a doctor at all - was born on March 2.

This year, the theme of the 28th annual Business Expo takes its' name from Suess.

So, no matter how you figure, it's a Suessical time of year in Neosho and I'll see you at the Business Expo this weekend.

-Lee Ann Sontheimer Murphy is the community editor for The Neosho Daily News and The Aurora Advertiser. She is also an author and a lifelong reader.