Our methods of listening to music have evolved significantly. The days of big and bulky headphones, with music coming out of circular sponges, gave way to much smaller in-ear technology. Most recently, earbuds lost their wires and now deliver your favorite music without the occasional jolt as the wire gets caught on something and rips the earbud out of your ear.

Other changes have occurred too. It probably wouldn’t surprise you that the sound coming out of these earpieces has become significantly clearer. What might surprise you: the sound coming out of your earpieces has become a little bit quieter too. Earlier headphones could blast music far louder than earbuds can today.

When noises enter your ear, they vibrate the tiny hairs in your ear. Those vibrations are what help transmit the sound to your brain for decoding. When the tiny hairs experience continual and frequent loud noises, the strong vibrations can eventually kill off the hair follicles. For every follicle that dies off, you hear just a little less sound. If enough die off, a person will start to develop hearing loss.

For this reason, manufacturers of earbuds now limit the volume that can come out of the earpieces. They can still get loud, and people use earbuds far longer than they used to. Now the World Health Organization estimates that, in just 30 years, 900 million people will suffer from hearing loss. However, something else might concern you even more.

Into the landfill

Your very expensive earbuds are slowly heading to the landfill. The same technology allowing the earpieces to become so small and run without wires also made your earbuds rather disposable.

In order to make the earbuds so small, manufacturers had to develop incredibly tiny rechargeable batteries. The technology is remarkable, but it is not perfect. Every time you charge your earbuds, the amount of listening time they give you decreases. Every single time.

Of course, the lost time after each charge is minor and you won’t be able to tell. But the losses add up and, before you know it, earbuds that once held a charge for four hours of play only hold a charge for two hours. Eventually they won’t take a charge at all. Your earbuds are done.

How long a life do your disposable earbuds have? That depends on how often you use them — and how you charge them — but they generally have a lifespan of two to three years.

Why does this happen?

Every time the battery recharges, a chemical buildup is created on its inside walls. The buildup gets thicker and thicker, taking up the space that the battery uses to store energy. Eventually, the battery becomes so clogged up with the chemical byproduct that there is no longer room for energy to be stored, and the battery can no longer take any charge at all.

This does not just occur with earbud batteries. This happens to any rechargeable battery. They lose capacity every time they are charged. You can improve the life of your battery a little by unplugging your device once it becomes charged, keeping your device out of very hot or cold conditions and storing your device half-charged when you won’t be using it for long periods of time.

Replace the battery?

None of this would be a problem if you could just replace the small battery. But you can’t. Making devices so small means manufacturers cannot spare the space required to make a chamber for a battery so that it can be replaced. Instead, the battery is glued into place and is there forever.

Even with this new information, earbuds are better and safer than they ever have been. They are amazing — even if they are disposable.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.