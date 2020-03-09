Four passengers were involved in a Route Y accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County.

Susan M. Emmendorfer, 57, was driving her 2013 Hyundai Sonata with a juvenile passenger when she ran a stop sign and nearly struck Donald J. Ferguson, 77, driving his 2017 Chevy Suburban with Linda S. Ferguson, 75, head on. All involved left the scene with minor injuries. All passengers involved were also wearing safety devices.

The Sonata was totaled in the accident, while the Suburban received extensive damage. All passengers were transported to Lake Regional for care.