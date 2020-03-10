It was a busy Sunday morning for Faithbridge Church volunteers as the group gathered to pack over 10,000 lbs of food and supplies for local organizations. With over 80 volunteers ready to help, the church spent hours of the day packing boxes full of 3-4 weeks of supplies for eight different organizations around the lake.

Church member Kristen Blacksher says that this event has been an annual tradition for ten years now. She says the goal is to help bridge the gap for working families during the off-season of seasonal employment to help make ends meet.

Church member Doug Beck, who has been a part of the event since its inception, says that the eight organizations they donated to include Camdenton R-III, Osage School District, Osage Head Start, CADV, Share the Harvest, Eldon School District, Eldon Food Pantry and Hope House. Beck says that the supplies should go on to support around 400 families.

To fund the donations, Beck says the church uses monetary donations from both the Christmas Eve tree service offerings and from donations from the Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club and ReMax. HyVee then takes the funds and gives Faithbridge items to use in the boxes at a discounted rate. This includes items such as cereals, canned vegetables and meats, toothpaste, tissues and more.

Among the other services who donated include Best Light Hauling, who donated the van and personnel for hauling, Lowes, Crown Power and Equipment, who donated a forklift and Hi Tech Autobody and Towing, who helped with delivery.

On Sunday, Blacksher says they had the many volunteers gather at the church and turn the sanctuary into a distribution center to package the boxes. The boxes would start at one end of the table and by the time it reached the other side, it would be filled with supplies by the volunteers. Backsher says she's proud to be a part of the event, which she believes is one of the biggest outreach programs in the area. She says that she feels it’s a way to bridge the gap between people and god and to also alleviate food insecurity in the area. Beck is also proud of being part of the program from ten years now and says that, at the end of the day, it’s all about helping others.

At one time or another, we’ve all been in a position of need and maybe didn’t know where our next meal was coming from,” Beck said. “That's why we do this.”

For those who were not able to receive a box, Beck says to contact Faithbridge as they may have some leftover supplies that can be distributed.