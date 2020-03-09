The Camdenton R-III School District Education Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2020 Hall of Leader recipients. Gregory Anderson, Friend of the District and James Von Gremp, Distinguished Alumni will be inducted, April 17, during the foundation’s Elegant Evening.

The Camdenton R-III School District Education Foundation, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2020 Hall of Leader recipients. Gregory Anderson, Friend of the District and James Von Gremp, Distinguished Alumni will be inducted, April 17, during the foundation’s Elegant Evening. “These two outstanding individuals are extremely deserving of this honor,” said Johna Stanfield, president of the Camdenton Education Foundation.

Gregory Anderson will be honored as a Friend of the District. With his background of being a certified public accountant, managing and owning and operating numerous businesses, his professional astuteness was shared as a Camdenton school board member and officer. Anderson also serves the lake area as a Lake Regional Health Systems board member of over 20 years and as a long-time, local community activist.

Distinguished Alumni, James Von Gremp, is a 1967 Camdenton graduate. He also was a cpa and utilized his education at Wal-Mart headquarters in a variety of areas, owner of numerous businesses, served on numerous charitable and hospital and professional boards in the Bentonville, Arkansas area. At the state level, Von Gremp was elected as a state representative and an executive director of the Arkansas Governor’s office. He has also served as a Trustee of the University of Arkansas and numerous educational endeavors. The Hall of Leader induction will be a highlight at Elegant Evening. This event will begin at 5:30 pm, Friday, April 17th, at Camdenton High School.

This sole fundraiser benefiting Laker students and educators will showcase accomplished Laker youth. Their amazing talents will be displayed including the visual arts, music provided by the Laker Stage Band, Camdenton Jazz Band, Speech and Debate as well as theatrics from CHS theatre students.

The Lake Career & Technical Center’s culinary art students will be serving delicious appetizers, dinner, dessert and much more. For details, please visit our website at www.camdentonschools.org, under the community tab. The Education Foundation awards: scholarships to Departmental, Outstanding Students the night of Elegant Evening, Post-secondary, scholarships, Classroom Impact Grants and Educator Scholarships.