James R. "Jim" Thompson, 92, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Monday, March 9 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake. Funeral Services will be held at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Devils Lake on Tuesday, March 10 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be in the Devils Lake Cemetery with Military Honors. Jim was born Aug. 27, 1927, in Cooperstown, ND. His parents were Oscar and Florence (Topping) Thompson. Jim graduated from Cooperstown High School in 1945 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in General Douglas McArthur’s Honors Guard while stationed in Tokyo, Japan. After his discharge from the military, Jim was married to Rosella “Sally” (Aarestad) Thompson on Dec. 28, 1949. He attended North Dakota State University where he earned a degree in agriculture and started a long career with the Department of Agriculture, Soil Conservation Service. During his 33 year career with the Soil Conversation Service he worked in Cooperstown, Cavalier, Mayville, Grafton, and Devils Lake. Jim had many hobbies including golf, hunting and fishing. He was a master gardener and his Devils Lake yard was filled with summer blooms and fruit trees that showed off his talents. He loved card playing and was an accomplished bridge player, which continued well into his 90s. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, GOSPALS, Elks Band, past member of the Devils Lake Country Club, and Lake Region Curling Club. Jim is survived by; his three children, James C. Thompson (Peach) of Houston, TX, Nancy D. Thompson (husband Dale Woolhiser) of Missoula, MT, and Paul J. Thompson (Amy) of Devils Lake; four grandchildren, Alexandra (Joel) Thompson Eagle, Cassie Woolhiser, Jaret (Christina) Thompson, and Joshua (Alicia) Thompson; five great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Oliver, Ella, Graham, and Owen. Jim is also survived by; his sister, Carolyn Pfeifer of Buffalo, ND. Jim was preceded in death by; his wife, Rosella; and brother, John Thompson of Valley City, ND.