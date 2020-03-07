The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre will be holding auditions for a Dessert Theatre Production of Agatha Christie’s "Murder on the Orient Express" adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig.

The Sunrise Beach Little Theatre will be holding auditions for a Dessert Theatre Production of Agatha Christie’s "Murder on the Orient Express" adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. This is the famous powerful theatrical drama about murder aboard a train isolated by a snowdrift with a killer aboard. Auditions for this classic play will be held Monday March 30 at 6:00 PM at the Sunrise Beach Community Center (15133 North Highway 5) in Sunrise Beach. Casting for this play will be for one small child around 6 years old, 5 men and 5 women. Auditions are open to anyone with or without experience. Many other volunteers are needed. Please come to auditions and join the fun of Community Theatre.

This production will be directed by Cheryl Glawe and presented to the public on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings May 20, 21 & 22. For more information about auditions, call Cheryl at 573-836-2477