It's almost Missouri's turn. The state's presidential preference primary election is March 10.
It's almost Missouri's turn. The state's presidential preference primary election is March 10.
Do you have questions about it? We have answers! Here's everything you need to know before you cast your ballot in Missouri's primary.Am I registered to vote?
Anyone who registered to vote by Feb. 12 can cast a ballot in the March 10 primary.
To register, one must be:
18 or older
a U.S. citizen
a Missouri resident
You can check your voter registration online to confirm you're OK to cast a ballot March 10.What's on the ballot?
Presidential candidates. That's it.
The March 10 primary is only for the presidential primary. The primary with state and local candidates and issues will be Aug. 4.
Voters must select one party's ballot. The established parties in Missouri are:
Republican
Democratic
Libertarian
Green
Constitution
Where do Democratic candidates stand on the issues? Explore their stances on 9 topics
The candidates who will be on the Republican ballot are:
Donald Trump
Bob Ely
Bill Weld
Joe Walsh
Matthew John Matern
The candidates who will be on the Democratic ballot are:
Amy Klobuchar
Tom Steyer
Tulsi Gabbard
Leonard J. Steinman II
Cory Booker
Joseph R. Biden
Elizabeth Warren
Pete Buttigieg
Bernie Sanders
Velma Steinman
Henry Hewes
Andrew Yang
Roque De La Fuente
John K. Delaney
Julián Castro
Deval Patrick
Marianne Williamson
Michael Bennet
Michael R. Bloomberg
Steve Burke
Robby Wells
William C. (Bill) Haas
The candidate who will be on the Libertarian ballot is:
Jacob Hornberger
The candidates who will be on the Green Party ballot are:
Howie Hawkins
Dario Hunter
David Rolde
The candidates who will be on the Constitution Party ballot are:
Don J. Grundmann
Don Blankenship
Each party's ballot also has an uncommitted option.When and where do I vote in person?
Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
If you are in line by 7 p.m., you are allowed to cast your vote, even after the polls close.
Where you vote depends on where you live. Find your polling place online through Missouri's voter outreach center.What do I bring to the polling place?
Any acceptable form of ID. Currently, that includes photo IDs, like Missouri driver's licenses, as well as nonphoto IDs like copies of a current utility bill, bank statement, or a government document containing your name and address.
If you are a registered voter but do not have an acceptable ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot that will be counted if your signature on it matches
the signature on your voter registration form.
Top election officials have said the vast majority of those provisional ballots have been counted in recent elections.
Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis on the 2020 election process. Help us continue providing content like this by subscribing today.Can I vote early?
No. There is no early voting in Missouri. However...Can I vote absentee?
Only if the county clerk's office received your request to vote absentee by Feb. 26.
Absentee voters casting a ballot in person can do so from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday through March 9 at the Camden, Miller, or Morgan County Clerk’s office.
Voting absentee by mail
Homebound or out-of-town voters' absentee ballots must be notarized, mailed and received in the clerk's office before 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Is accessible voting available?
Yes. Missouri offers:
Curbside voting
Accessible polling places
Accessible voting systems
Permanent absentee voting
Find out more on Missouri's accessible voting options here.