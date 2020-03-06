The community is invited to In Our Own Voice, a free talk on mental health conditions. This informative and compelling presentation, scheduled 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, offers participants with the opportunity to hear open, honest perspectives on a highly misunderstood topic.

The community is invited to In Our Own Voice, a free talk on mental health conditions. This informative and compelling presentation, scheduled 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, offers participants with the opportunity to hear open, honest perspectives on a highly misunderstood topic.

Speaker Nicole Baldwin, a suicide survivor and Certified MO Peer Specialist, will talk openly about what it's like to have a mental health condition. Participants will gain an understanding of major depression, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

· A chance for participants to ask questions, allowing for a deeper understanding of mental health conditions and dispelling of stereotypes and misconceptions

· Assurance that people with mental health conditions can have lives enriched by hopes, dreams and goals

· Information on how to learn more about mental health and get involved with the mental health community

In Our Own Voice will be held in Lake Regional Hospital’s third floor conference rooms. The event is free, but registration is required. Register online at lakeregional.com/events or call Lake Regional Community Outreach at 573-348-8222. Lake Regional offers a variety of educational programming throughout the year, including health talks on arthritis, diabetes, heart attack and stroke. Several health fairs and screenings also are held annually throughout the lake area. For information on upcoming events, visit lakeregional.com/events.