Celebrate spring and culture in Springfield with the Springfield Sister Cities. The season kicks off with the Kite and Piñata Festival, a free event for all ages highlighting Springfield's sister city relationship with Isesaki, Japan and Tlaquepaque, Mexico.

The Kite and Piñata Festival is scheduled for Sat., April 4. Plan now for a great way to enjoy spring and take in one of the city’s favorite attractions at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden.

The festival gets underway at 11:00 a.m..

Bring a kite to fly on the great lawn or build and decorate one for $5. Enjoy Japanese and Mexican performances and activities, and little ones can try their hand at breaking piñatas filled with candy.

Take advantage of free admission to the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden from 10am-7pm. The Stroll Garden is open daily from March 30-October 31; admission is regularly $4.

Browse the market of Japanese and Mexican snacks, candies, beverages and souvenirs.

ABOUT SISTER CITIES

Springfield Sister Cities Association is a nonprofit organization that transcends cultural boundaries to facilitate peace and understanding between the people of Springfield and its sister cities.

ABOUT THE STROLL GARDEN

Formed in 1985, the 7.5-acre Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden is the oldest attraction at the Springfield Botanical Gardens. It is an authentic representation of traditional Japanese landscape design featuring a large koi pond, moon bridge, meditation garden and tea house. The Stroll Garden is maintained through partnership with Springfield’s sister city of Isesaki, Japan, the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Friends of the Garden.

ATTRACTIONS

- Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden | free admission, 10am-7pm

- The Gray Campbell Farmstead | free tours, 11am-3pm

CONCESSIONS

- Japanese-style food

- Mexican-style food

- Springfield-Greene County Park Board Concessions

PERFORMERS

- Yasu Ishida, Japanese magic storyteller

- Mariachi Flor de Missouri

- Kizuna Japan America Friendship Group

- Grupo Latinoamericano

- Springfield Cosplay

- Lancaster Station Vocal Group

ACTIVITIES

- Missouri State University English Language Institute

- Foreign Language Institute at Missouri State University

- Kickapoo High School's Japanese Language Club

- Springfield Regional Arts Council

- Springfield Cosplay

- Springfield MO Parents As Teachers