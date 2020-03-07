Kindness is what is shown by Camdenton R-III educators and staff. Their monthly payroll deductions combined with an annual match from the Camdenton R-III School District Education Foundation, Inc. provide educators with support in a variety of ways for items that fall outside of the school’s regular budget.

“We are so excited and thankful to receive this Classroom Impact Grant,” radiates educators Whitney Dinsdale and Dawn Moore. “We will be purchasing books for our new book vending machine at Hawthorn Elementary, Camdenton R-III School District. “Every student will receive a book on his or her birthday beginning next school year. Students can also earn books by meeting goals, showing leadership and being kind.”

Also, two additional educators received Classroom Impact Grants. Carrie Viebrock at Horizons received a grant utilizing Missouri Options HiSet Flashcard Study System with Buzzer. Amy Bruck, Camdenton High school Art Instructor received a grant for art supplies that will be utilized for Elegant Evening.

Elegant Evening is the sole fundraiser for the Camdenton Education Foundation where a wide variety of students’ amazing artistic, musical, and culinary talents are enjoyed by the supportive public. This unique showcase event will be held April 17th. Tickets are available online at www.camdentonschools.org, under the community tab, and then the Education Foundation tab, in person at the Camdenton Administration office or by calling Linda Leu at (573) 346-9213.

The Education Foundation is a 501(c)3, charitable organization, whose motto is “Steering the Course for the Future.” It is composed of a volunteer board with 16 members who champion, generate and manage resources to enhance educational opportunities for Camdenton students and staff. Three major areas of support are Student Scholarships, Outstanding Student Awards, Educator Scholarships and Classroom Impact Grants. Please visit the website for more details, videos, photographs and activities of our astounding students, staff, Hall of Leader awardees and the Education Foundation’s efforts.