From The Examiner Feb. 23-28, 1970:

• “MANDATORY TRASH COLLECTION SOUGHT FOR EVERY HOUSEHOLD” – Mandatory trash collection for each household in the city is a possibility if the city council adopts a proposal advanced Wednesday night at a study session. Councilman Paul L. Roberts asked for a proposed ordinance allowing the city to advertise for bid on trash collection services in areas similar to the four councilmanic districts. During the discussion it developed that the city could expect lower bids for the services if each householder was required to become a customer for the once-a-week pickup.

• “NEW SCHOOL OPENING IS TWO WEEKS AWAY” – The Mill Creek Elementary School at 2601 N. Liberty, under construction since September 1968, will be ready for occupancy in about two weeks, Dr. Guy Carter, superintendent, said today. The 12-room school with multi-purpose room, newest in the district, has been built at a cost of $578,526. The building represents the new concept in school planning with flexible, open space classrooms and a minimum of corridors. It is carpeted and is air-conditioned for summer school use.

From The Independence Examiner Feb. 23-28, 1920:

• “HE STUCK TO BUSINESS” – James L. Quinn, who for twenty-years has conducted a grocery store at Blue Springs, has retired, having sold his store to William Kern of Webb City, Mo. Mr. Quinn was married and had three children when he moved to Blue Springs twenty-five years ago and began work as salesman in a grocery store at twenty-five dollars a month. He began paying for a small home and in a few years had the title to it clear and entered into the grocery business on his own account. He now owns a 10-room modern home and is considered one of the substantial citizens of his community.

• “PER ACRE, 127.5 BUSHELS” – The Gold Medal and $1,000 cash prize in the Farm Journal National Crop Contest of 1919 go to J.R. Shelton of Holden, Johnson County, Mo., for the best five acres of corn in the United States. The yield averaged 127.5 [bushels] per acre, reduced to the commercial standard of 15.5 per cent moisture. The average yield of corn in the United States is only a little over thirty bushels per acre.

“SHAVES UP TO 25 CENTS” – Now comes the high cost of barbering. Some time ago the cost of a first class shave in Independence was 15 cents. Before that it was 10 cents. Yesterday another raise was announced to take effect in union shops in Independence, shaves 25 cents, hair cuts 50 cents.