A Camdenton driver received moderate injuries after her vehicle overturned Friday night.

Jeri L. Lockett, 51, was driving on Lowell Williams, north of Highway V, when her 2011 BMW X6 failed to negotiate a corner. She overcorrected the vehicle and impacted an embankment, leading to her BMW overturning.

Lockett received moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional. She was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.