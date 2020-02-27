Following the recent arrest of a Kansas couple, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is seeking further information for an ongoing sexual assault investigation in the Lake of the Ozarks area.

Following the recent arrest of a Kansas couple, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is seeking further information for an ongoing sexual assault investigation in the Lake of the Ozarks area. In January, Carl Mort, 41, and Cassandra Wedeking, 39, of Overland Park, Kansas, were formally charged by the Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney with 1st degree rape, four counts of sodomy, and drug charges. These charges were the result of an ongoing investigation encompassing the entire Lake of the Ozarks region, including Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties.



Investigators from the Division of Drug and Crime Control are requesting anyone who has information about any sexual assaults that may have occurred over the past five years in the Lake of the Ozarks region to please come forward. Both a male and a female suspect may have befriended the victim(s), provided alcohol/drugs before or after taking them to a boat, and then sexually assaulted them.



If you are a victim, possible witness, or can provide any further information about the potential crime(s) described, please contact the MSHP Troop F Criminal Unit at telephone number 573-526-6329, ext. 3632.



The above charges are mere accusation and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of these allegations must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.