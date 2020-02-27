First Watch has officially raised a sign on their new location in Osage Beach, announcing the opening date of April. The restaurant will open in the building previously owned by Bob Evans near Bandanas BBQ.

First Watch has officially raised a sign on their new location in Osage Beach, announcing the opening date of April. First Watch has previously hosted a billboard location near Panera Bread, stating they would be opening in Spring. First Watch offers a selection of healthy, fresh meals. The restaurant will open in the building previously owned by Bob Evans near Bandanas BBQ.

More info coming soon.