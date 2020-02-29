The following is the bus schedule for OATS Transit in your community. To schedule a ride in Camden County call the Camdenton OATS Transit office at 573-346-9986.

Calls must be made between 9:00 am-2:00 pm Monday-Friday.

Medical Transportation Days: Monday-Friday

To Share the Harvest Food Pantry: March 18th

Shopping Transportation Days

Camdenton, Roach, Macks Creek, Climax Springs: Every Tuesday

Lake Ozark, Osage Beach: Every Thursday

Camdenton, Linn Creek, Macks Creek, Sunrise Beach to Workshop:

Monday-Thursday (6:30am-8:30am & 3:00pm-5:00pm)

Night and Weekend Service in Camden, Miller & Morgan Counties

Monday - Friday- 2pm to 8pm throughout the three counties

Saturday & Sunday- 9am to 3pm throughout the three counties

Rides must be scheduled 48 hours in advance by calling 573-346-9986. Based on availability.

OATS Transit provides transportation for the rural general public, individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. Fares may apply. For more information about how to ride, please visit www.oatstransit.org, and click on the Bus Schedules tab to see the schedule and fares for each county.