Camden County has cleared up any questions about what is required for 911 addressing in an ordinance passed by the commission. The new ordinance takes effect immediately.

The ordinance outlines everything from the timeframe required to post a 911 address once it is assigned and what the penalties are for disregarding the rules.

Capt. Chris Twitchel said the overall goal is to make addressing more consistent and visible for first responders. Firefighters, deputies and ambulance personnel are often left struggling to determine an exact location at a time when help is crucial.

Twitchel said the road system around the lake is especially challenging for first responders. By designating where and what size an address needs to be, it will make finding specific locations easier. Saving time and getting help to those who need it as quickly as possible, he said.

Camden County’s ordinance mirrors others across the state. Twitchel said the 911 ordinances are becoming standard. At Lake of the Ozarks, there is the added need to have a standard addressing system since many who call for assistance are from out of town and not familiar with the area.

Once an address is assigned by Camden County E-911 Mapping and Addressing Department, residents and businesses owners have 60 days to get the signage in place. Violations can be subject to a fine or civil/criminal charges if warranted. Fines can run from $75 to $500 per day.

Here’s what the ordinance does:

Section 1. ASSIGNMENT OF E-911 ADDRESSES. The Camden County E-911 Mapping and Addressing Department shall assign E-911 address numbers for all dwelling units and places of business located on public and private streets in Camden County, Missouri, and shall keep reference lists of all such address numbers assigned under this ordinance.

Section 2. REQUIREMENTS FOR POSTING OF ASSIGNED E-911 ADDRESS NUMBERS.

a. The owner, occupant, or person in charge of any dwelling unit or place of business for which an E-911 Address number has been assigned, after being notified by the Camden County E-911 Mapping and Addressing Department of the address number, is hereby required to post said number on said dwelling unit or place of business such that said number may be visible from any public or private roadway from which the dwelling unit or place of business has its principal mode of access to said public or private street or roadway.

b. Number shall be displayed within sixty (60) days after receipt of such notification by the Camden County E-911 Mapping and Addressing Department. Any additional numbers which might conflict with or interfere with the E-911 address will be removed from said dwelling unit or place of business.

c. In case a dwelling unit or place of business is occupied by more than one dwelling unit or business with a separate front entrance for said dwelling unit or business each dwelling unit and business shall display a separate address of unit number.

d. The E-911 address numbers shall be placed in a manner so as to be legible and distinguishable from the street or roadway on which the structure is located with numerals painted or applied of a contrasting color to the background of not less than four ( 4) inches in height in residential areas, and not less than six ( 6) inches in height in commercial areas. Script lettering or similar unconventional type styles are not permitted in the sole discretion of the Camden County E-911 Mapping and Addressing Department.

e. If a dwelling unit or place of business is situated in such a way that the E-911 address numbers cannot be easily seen from the street or roadway in front of said structure, then

a sign or post with the numbers affixed thereto must be installed in front of the structure and placed in such a way that it is easily seen from the street or roadway.

Section 3. PENALTIES AND REMEDIES.

a. Any owner, lessee, tenant, occupier of land or other person who has control over any dwelling unit or place of business who violates any provision of this ordinance shall be deemed guilty of an infraction and shall be, upon conviction, assessed a fine of not less than Seventy-Five ($75.00) Dollars and not more than Five Hundred ($500.00) Dollars. Each day a violation of this ordinance continues shall constitute a separate offense.

b. The penalty provided in this Section shall not be construed to be exclusive but is intended to be supplemental and in addition to any other remedy provided by law or at equity.

c. Camden County may institute any appropriate action or proceeding, including the filing of a civil action or criminal charges to enforce the provisions of this ordinance and to prevent any unlawful activity described in this ordinance or to correct any violation of this ordinance.

Section 4. SEVERABILITY. If any part or provision of this ordinance is declared invalid or unconstitutional then the remainder of this ordinance shall remain in full force and effect and in force to the greatest extent permitted by law.