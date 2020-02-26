The race for a place on the November general election ballot is underway. Filing for county, state and federal offices began on Tues., Feb. 25 and will continue until through Mar. 31. Candidates will run in the August primary election that will determine who runs in November.

On the county level, offices up for election are District 1 and 2 associate commissioners seats, treasurer, sheriff, assessor and public administrator.

As of the close of business on opening day of filing, several candidates had stepped forward to run. Camden County uses a lottery system to determine who's name appears first on the ballot for each race.

For associate commissioner in District 1, on the Republican ticket, Bev Thomas filed for re-election as did Don Williams who currently represents District 2.

So far, Williams is facing two challengers, Patrick Cochran and Jimmy Adams.

For treasurer, Michael A. Carter will be running against Kendra Willis Hicks.

Incumbent Marty McGuire is the only candidate at this time for assessor. Nancy Douglas is the lone candidate at this point for public administrator.

It's the race for Camden County Sheriff that is drawing the most interest. Besides the incumbent, four candidates have filed for the seat. Incumbent Tony Helms will be challenged by Jerry Peters, Chris Edgar, Mark Kordula and Kelly Lowe.

Filings for county offices are handled through the Camden County Clerk's office. State and federal filings are done through the Missouri Secretary of State's office. The Lake Sun will publish a complete list of state and federal filings in the Feb. 27 edition.