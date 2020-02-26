Victims reported the male was on the side of the road involved in a lewd act with himself.

On 02/25/2020 deputies responded to the Montreal area reference multiple reports of a male exposing himself on the side of the road on two different occasions. Victims reported the male was on the side of the road involved in a lewd act with himself. Deputies later located the subject and placed him under arrest after he admitted to the act. During the investigation deputies also learned the suspect is currently on the sexual offender registry through the State of Missouri.

Logan A Hopwood age 20 of Montreal was charged with two counts of sexual misconduct and he was denied bail. Hopwood remains at the Camden County Correctional Facility.