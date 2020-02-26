Nathan G Hammond age 36 of Camdenton was charged with two Felony counts of 1st Degree Assault and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident with a surety bond of $100,000.

Press Release:

On 02/23/2020, deputies responded to the Climax Springs area for a report of road rage involving an accident. Upon arrival victims and witnesses reported a male subject rammed the victim’s vehicle causing it to strike a tree. The victim stated the suspect had been following them for several miles and attempted to run them off the road several times. The male subject was identified and later arrested at a residence.

Nathan G Hammond age 36 of Camdenton was charged with two Felony counts of 1st Degree Assault and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident with a surety bond of $100,000. He later bonded on the charges.