The Community Foundation of the Lake is pleased to announce that they have received a grant from the Walmart Foundation. Store manager Chad McRoy presented the Community Foundation of the Lake with a check totaling $2,000. “We are very grateful to Walmart for their continued support. This will help out the community tremendously,” stated Amy Hernandez, President of The Community Foundation of the Lake.

The Community Foundation of the Lake was established by community leaders to help in building the educational, cultural, health and economic development of the Lake area.

The Foundation is a growing resource to receive, and grant local community funds donated by families, individuals and corporations. Donations can be in any amount, unrestricted to benefit any community need or restricted by donor designation and used for a specific program or purpose as the donor identifies. All funds stay in the lake area where they benefit many organizations meeting a broad range of local community needs.

The Walmart grant will go into the Community Foundation of the Lake’s Capacity Fund. The Community Foundation awards grants to local non-profit charities in Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties. In the past the Community Foundation of the Lake has awarded grants to; Kids Harbor, CADV, LAI, Share the Harvest Food Pantry, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Medical Missions for Christ, and many other local nonprofit organizations.

Since its inception in 2009 CFL has funded more than $300,000 in grants to our local area non-profits. Grants awarded are announced to the public. Applications will be online on CFL’s website, www.communityfoundationofthelake.com when the next grant round opens at the end of the year. Announcements will be made in newspaper press releases, on the radio, and in our CFL social media.

Groups, individuals and businesses can participate in the Community Foundation of the Lake by contacting President, Amy Hernandez at (573)480-9973, or by mailing requests or tax deductible donations to Community Foundation of the Lake, PO Box 1413, Lake Ozark, MO, 65049.

For more information on the Community Foundation of the Lake go to: www.communityfoundationofthelake.com .