Camdenton R-III School District’s Osage Beach Elementary has been recognized as a 2019 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll School. In order to receive this recognition it is necessary to achieve and maintain Lighthouse School Certification and show exemplary academic growth for proficiency as measured by state accountability standards. OBE’s percentage growth rose from 61.0% in 2018 to 66.8% this past school year.