Camden County Associate Circuit Court Judge Aaron Koeppen has announced his bid for a seat on the 26th Judicial Circuit Court that includes Camden, Miller, Morgan, Moniteau and Laclede counties. The seat is for the currently held by Circuit Court Judge Peggy Richardson.

Camden County Associate Circuit Court Judge Aaron Koeppen has announced his bid for a seat on the 26th Judicial Circuit Court that includes Camden, Miller, Morgan, Moniteau and Laclede counties. The seat is for the currently held by Circuit Court Judge Peggy Richardson.

Richardson was appointed to the circuit court in 2016 when a third seat on the court was made possible by the Missouri legislature. Richardson will be stepping down at the end of her term.

“It has been my honor to serve as an Associate Circuit Judge in the Lake Area. After careful consideration I have decided the time is right to run for Circuit Judge. I care deeply about our community and feel that serving as a Circuit Judge will allow me to continue to help the lake area,” Koeppen said.

Koeppen currently sits as an Associate Circuit Judge in Camden County as well as maintains a regular docket in Laclede County by judicial assignment. During Koeppen’s tenure as an Associate Circuit Judge he has successfully managed one of the busiest divisions in the 26th Circuit. He also led the effort to establish the Veteran’s Treatment Court that serves five counties.

Prior to becoming an Associate Circuit Court Judge, Koeppen served with the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney's office as well as working for several municipalities and serving as a guardian ad litem for children.

Koeppen, and his wife are the parents of five children and reside in Camden County.

According to filings on the Missouri Secretary of State’s office, Jeffrey E. Green, of Miller County has also filed for the open seat in Division 3.

Circuit Court Judges Matt Hamner and Ken Hayden are not up for election in 2020.