Jeremy Coffelt, math teacher at Camdenton Middle School, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week.

Jeremy Coffelt, math teacher at Camdenton Middle School, has been named Camdenton School District Teacher of the Week. Jeremy continues to impress his students and colleagues through his passion for teaching. He regularly seeks new input and learning strategies to build on his content knowledge. Jeremy's a contributor, a leader, an educator, and a caring member of the CMS team. Mr. Coffelt is one of the many reasons why CMS is a great place to be! Teacher of the Week is sponsored by Smith Law Firm and recognizes teachers for positive contributions made to the Camdenton students and district.