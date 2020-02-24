Pam Campbell, Secretary for the Building and Planning Department of Osage Beach, says the store will soft open on Monday, April 6 with a grand opening coming later on Saturday, April 11.

With changes to the building coming nearly every day, the grand opening of the new Old Navy location is right around the corner.

Pam Campbell, Secretary for the Building and Planning Department of Osage Beach, says the store will soft open on Monday, April 6 with a grand opening coming later on Saturday, April 11. Contrtsutcion on the building started back in August 29, 2019 and has been steadily progressing each week. Currently, the store is being primarily worked on the interior.

Rusty Gold Patina Unlimited LLC was hired as the general contractor for the exterior. Weeks Contraction was hired as general contractor for the interior. Currently, there are no other building permit applications to expand more stores near Old Navy. The total cost of this project ended up at $1,315,923.00.