The Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarving Club sponsored a three day seminar on clay sculpting and/or carving. It was held at The Community of Christ Church at 42 Sunset Drive in Camdenton. The seminar was taught by Rich Wetherbee of Colorado Springs, CO.

Rich is a member of The Caricature Carvers of America and teaches all over the U.S.A. His designed rough-outs for carving were many varieties of caricatures of bears and designs of human-interest figures. Everyone said the class was amazing, and they enjoyed it.

The Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarvers Club meets the third Monday of every month at 7:00 P.M. at the Camdenton United Methodist Church. Beginners are welcome. Jim Long teaches a carving project at 4:00 before the meeting. Also, there is open carving weekly at the senior center at the following places: There’s carving in Laurie on Wednesdays from 12:15. There’s carving at the senior center in Camdenton on Thursdays at 9:00. There’s carving at the new senior center in Osage Beach on Osage Beach Parkway on Tuesdays at 9:00. In Lebanon there is a carving group on Wednesdays at 9:00 at the Peggy Summers Library. For more information about the club call President Loren Woodard at 573-480-2003. The club’s web-site is: lakeozarkswoodcarvers.org.