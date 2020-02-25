Camdenton High School DECA had 21 out of 26 students place in District competition and will be headed to the State competition, which will be held March 22-24, 2020 at Crown Center in Kansas City, MO.

Abigail Bellew - Individual Event - Sports and Entertainment Marketing - 1st Place

Chase Pollax and Ryan LeMay - Team Event - Business Law and Ethics - 1st Place

Emma Price - Individual Event - Business Services Marketing - 1st Place

Jake Thoenen - Individual Event - Community Giving Project - 1st Place

Abigail Evans and Raegan Waters - Team Event - Marketing Management - 2nd Place

Logan Harmon - Individual Event - Apparel and Accessories Marketing - 2nd Place

Dane Lapine - Individual Event - Accounting Applications - 2nd Place

Kylie Meyer - Individual Event - Principles of Marketing - 2nd Place

Payton Sapp and Tyler Hunter - Team Event - Sports and Entertainment Marketing - 2nd Place

Megan Vest - Individual Event - Business Finance - 2nd Place

Hailey Zeger - Individual Event - Professional Selling - 2nd Place

Madison France and Hunter Stanfield - Team Event - Hospitality Services - 3rd Place

Adrienne Hafley and Victor Hernandez - Team Event - Start-Up Business Plan - 3rd Place

Joel Mason and Cody Hendrix - Team Event - Sports and Entertainment Marketing - 3rd Place

Von-Joni Woosley - Individual Event - Principles of Hospitality and Tourism - 3rd Place