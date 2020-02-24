Camdenton High School students Tyler Hunter and Payton Sapp have officially achieved SBE GOLD CERTIFICATION through DECA. SBE, a school-based enterprise, is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods/services to meet the needs of the market.

SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality, or management. SBEs provide realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction.

SBEs can sell to consumers through a permanent location, a mobile kiosk, or through Internet marketing. Products may include spirit wear, food and beverage items, school supplies, signs and banners and more, while other SBEs provide services such as creative design, advertising sales and more.

School-based enterprises are effective educational tools in helping to prepare students for the transition from school to work or college. For many students, they provide the first work experience; for others, they provide an opportunity to build management, supervision and leadership skills. While some in the education community have only recently discovered the value of school-based enterprises, educators and DECA advisors have used them as a powerful teaching tool for more than four decades. Camdenton DECA students Hunter and Sapp not only maintain one Spirit Box at the Camdenton High School, but also went above and beyond. They were recognized for completing a pilot program to install two new boxes through the machine company “which was quite a feat,” shares Karen Fehrmann, Camdenton High School DECA advisor. Camdenton was one of only three schools in the nation to be chosen for this pilot program. “These students were required to write a rigorous paper with very short notice to get the application in on time. The boys have truly shown great patience, perseverance, and (business) professionalism through this process!” states Fehrmann.

This is the first time Camdenton High School has achieved the School-Based Enterprise Gold Certification!